Dana White Believes Poirier-McGregor 2 Will Be A ‘War’

UFC president, Dana White, is expecting a back-and-forth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

In the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, Poirier and McGregor are set to have their rematch six and a half years in the making. It’s a very intriguing matchup, and the Irishman has said he will KO Poirier in the first minute. However, for White, he believes it will be a close fight.

“I just saw a thing with Poirier yesterday where Poirier is like, ‘Let me tell you what. If you think that I’m the same guy that fought Conor last time, you’re out of your mind. You’re going to see a war,’” White told MMA Junkie recently. “I believe every word of it”

Dustin Poirier is coming off a ‘war’ against Dan Hooker in June. It was a phenomenal fight and one of the best fights of 2020. Before the win over Hooker, “The Diamond” suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, returned to the sport and the win column last January with a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone. It was his first fight since he was submitted by Nurmagomedov for the belt.

UFC 257 airs live on pay-per-view on January 23 from Fight Island.