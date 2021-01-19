Dana White Confirms Jon Jones Will Fight The Winner Of Miocic-Ngannou 2

Jon Jones will face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, Dana White has confirmed.

After Jones announced he would move up in weight, many wondered if he would get an immediate title shot. It certainly made sense to get his feet wet at heavyweight, but White says Jones will get the title shot later this year.

“Heavyweight. Jon Jones is going to move to heavyweight. We’re going to have Stipe vs. Francis, and the winner of that will probably fight Jon Jones,” White said to Sportsnet.

For White, he also believes Jon Jones already cleared out the light heavyweight division and it was time to move up to heavyweight and try to cement his legacy.

“The guy’s been the king of the light heavyweight division forever. I think he thinks it’s time to move up to heavyweight. He knows his body, he knows his abilities, he knows better than anybody else does. But it’s impressive. Let me tell you, who wants to fight Francis Ngannou? The answer is nobody, okay? Nobody wants to fight that guy. But Jon Jones does. Pretty impressive,” White said.

Stipe Miocic is set to rematch Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260 on March 27.