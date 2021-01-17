Dana White: Holloway Deserves World Title Shot For Next Fight

You can add the UFC president to the list of people who would like to see a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Max “Blessed” Holloway was absolutely sensational in his victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar last night. The fighters took home Fight of the Night bonuses, and Holloway’s performance has already been hailed as one of the greatest in featherweight division history and of his illustrious career. So does the UFC now have to do a trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, even though Volkanovski is up 2-0 on the scorecard?

“I think we have to,” White said in response to that question at the post-fight press conference. “I mean, when you’re the champion, you have the top 5 guys in the world gunning at you, right? When you’re the #1 contender in the world, you got the top 10 guys. Sometimes, number 8 is more dangerous than number 3. Tonight, he fought a bad dude that a lot of people thought was gonna beat him, and he went out and treated him like #6. So he did what he needed to do in spectacular fashion tonight, and I think he deserves to fight Volkanovski again.”

Volkanovski Cited No Interest In Fighting Holloway Soon

Alexander Volkanovski. Photo Credit: UFC

Alexander Volkanovski has been very clear about his desire to face new opponents after already defeating Holloway twice. The featherweight champion will get his wish when he defends the title against Brian Ortega at UFC 260 in March.

Volkanovski strongly implied that he would refuse to fight Holloway for a third time so soon after defeating him twice because he has no desire to continue rematching the former champion until he won. Dana White believes that Holloway’s performance against Kattar last night has to change Volkanovski’s outlook.

“I think for a guy like him to watch this fight tonight when he’s the #1 contender…and like I said to you guys tonight, a lot of people whom I respect thought Calvin Kattar was gonna win this fight tonight,” White said. “And the way that he looked, Volkanovski can’t even deny that Max deserves another shot.”

Do you think the UFC has to do Volkanovski/Holloway III if Volkanovski defeats Brian Ortega in March?