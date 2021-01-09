Dana White Hopes Nate Diaz Fights In 2021, But Not Counting On It

Dana White is hoping to get Nate Diaz back inside the Octagon this year.

Diaz fought two times in 2019, with an August win over Anthony Pettis, followed by a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in November. However, in 2020, the Stockton native, did not fight at all, but the hope for White is Diaz returns sometime this year.

“I hope (he fights this year),” White said during a recent ESPN+ fan Q&A with Laura Sanko. “I hope so. I’d like to see him fight. I’m not counting on it, but I’d like to see him fight.”

If Nate Diaz does fight in 2021 he would likely be in line for a big fight. He has called for a rematch with Masvidal or the trilogy with Conor McGregor. However, White doesn’t think the trilogy with McGregor will happen this year.

“Probably not,” White said.

Nate Diaz is currently 20-12 as a pro and 3-2 in his last five. However, he is a fan favorite and is always in exciting fights. There is no question Diaz will need to be paid accordingly and will only return for a big fight. For White, those are potential hurdles as to why Diaz wouldn’t fight in 2021.