Dana White: If Khabib Returns to Fight GSP, He’d Have To Vacate Title

Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s meeting took place today, and while the world continues to receive word on the outcome, there is another name that could factor into a potential Khabib return: Georges St-Pierre.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre have made it no secret that they wanted to compete against one another, but after Khabib’s retirement at UFC 254, the door seemed to close on this and any other fight for the lightweight champion. But with Dana White being so insistent for weeks on meeting with Khabib, the UFC president could be looking to play any cards available to him, and GSP might be the ace.

Khabib vs. GSP Would Not Be For Title

Georges St-Pierre. Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Dana White, who was once firmly against the idea of a fight between Khabib and GSP, already thawed and became open to it. Heading into today’s meeting, White remains open to it, but on one condition.

“I think that if he wanted to fight Georges St-Pierre, you have him give up the title, and him and Georges St-Pierre could fight,” White told MMA Junkie reporter Farah Hannoun. “But if he wants to take on one of these other guys….I mean, Conor McGregor is a no-brainer if he wins the fight on Saturday. (Charles) Oliveira’s out there now. There’s guys out there that are big fights, good fights, and fights that make sense for him. It just depends on where his head’s at, what he’s thinking, and what he wants to do.”

For all the times Khabib imagined fighting Georges St-Pierre, each time it was with the fight taking place at 155. Dana White’s remarks imply that even if the fight happens at lightweight, a world title wouldn’t be the stakes after Khabib chose not to fight one of the aforementioned lightweight contenders.

“He would be vacating the title if he wanted to stick around and fight Georges St-Pierre,” White reiterated. “But he would be retiring, so that’s a whole other ball game. Then, the title becomes vacant.”

Do you think this is a wise stance by Dana White, to force Khabib to vacate the title if he wanted to return to fight Georges St-Pierre?