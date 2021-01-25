Dana White Says He Can’t Remember A Better UFC Debut Than Michael Chandler Had

Dana White isn’t sure anyone has had a better UFC debut than what Michael Chandler did on Saturday night.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Chandler made his highly-anticipated Octagon debut and scored a first-round knockout over Dan Hooker. It was a tremendous performance and one White was very impressed with.

“When guys come into the UFC for the first time, they usually have a rough first time on the big stage,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “He didn’t. He came out and it almost seemed like Hooker froze in that first round. Chandler was just all over him and put on an incredible performance. Listen, man, when you get the platform we had tonight, you make the most of it, and that kid did. Some people did tonight and some didn’t.

“That kid fought like he’s been here for years,” White added. “So yeah, off the top of my head I can’t remember a better one.”

With the win, Michael Chandler is now on a three-fight winning streak with all three wins coming by knockout. However, after the win, many called for him to be in the vacant lightweight title against Dustin Poirier and that could very well what happens next.