Dana White Says He’s ‘In A Good Place’ With Conor McGregor

Dana White and Conor McGregor are once again in a good place.

In 2020, McGregor wanted to fight three times and have a season. However, that never happened and the Irishman released DMs with White calling for fights with Diego Sanchez and Justin Gaethje.

After the messages were released, White made it clear he was not happy, but as McGregor is set to return to the Octagon, the UFC boss said their relationship has been fixed.

“We were in a really bad place then,” White said to ESPN. “I was really upset. It wasn’t because he put out private messages. But we were talking about another fighter and I like Diego Sanchez a lot and I have a lot of respect for Diego Sanchez. I care about Diego Sanchez. So I was very upset about that.

“I talked to Diego face-to-face about it. Being the great human being that he is, [it’s] all good and then I was really, really upset with Conor. Conor, I fixed that, we talked and we got through it and we’re in a good place now.”

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23.