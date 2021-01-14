Dana White Says Paulo Costa’s Team Is ‘Terrorizing’ Him To Book Robert Whittaker Fight

Dana White says Paulo Costa and his team has been terrorizing him to book the Robert Whittaker fight.

Ever since White revealed that Whittaker would need to get another fight before fighting for the title, many hinted at a fight with Costa. It makes sense from the rankings perspective, and White says he would make the fight.

“Well, I can tell you Paulo Costa and his team are terrorizing us to make that fight. I would make that fight though, White said to TheMacLife. “Yeah, I would make that fight.”

Given that Adesanya is moving up to fight for the light heavyweight title, the middleweight division still needs to keep moving. However, if that fight does end up happening, White also says it would not be for an interim title.

Robert Whittaker is on a two-fight winning streak after defeating both Jared Cannonier and Darren Till by decision in 2020. Before that, he suffered a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya to lose his middleweight title.

Paulo Costa, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Adesanya at UFC 253 as the Brazilian was looking to become the middleweight champ. It was his first career loss after beating the likes of Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.