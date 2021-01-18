Dana White Wanted Max Holloway-Calvin Kattar Fight Stopped After The Fourth Round

Dana White believed the UFC Fight Island 7 main event between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar should’ve been stopped.

Entering the fight, many thought it would be a close fight, however, that was far from what happened. The Hawaiian dominated the bout and landed a record for significant strikes in a fight. He also rocked Kattar several times and after the fourth round, White said he wanted the fight to be stopped.

“I thought the fight should have been stopped in the fourth round,” White said after the event. “I was freaking out a little bit. I said [to his coaches] he’s not going to stop and talk to anybody. We’re going to take him straight to the ambulance and send him to the hospital.

“Then I went over to him and I said ‘you’re so tough, what an unbelievable performance’ and he said ‘that’s not what I want to be known for.’ He goes ‘but I’m not going to back down to anybody’ and I said we’re going to send you straight to the hospital right now. I don’t want you talking to anybody or doing anything. He started laughing and thought that was funny. He’s in good spirits, his head is clear.”

White also says it isn’t his job to stop fights but admits he hates seeing any fighter take continued damage like that.

Regardless, it was a dominant performance from Max Holloway to prove to everyone he is still one of, if not the bets featherweight alive.