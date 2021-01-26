Dana White Was Worried Calvin Kattar Would Die After Max Holloway Loss

UFC president, Dana White said after UFC on ABC 1 he thought the main event between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar should’ve been stopped after the fourth round.

Now, in a video the UFC uploaded, it showed White freaking out thinking Kattar might die due to all the damage he sustained.

After the fourth round, White spoke to UFC executive Hunter Campbell and said he wanted Kattar to the hospital immediately after the fight.

“He took so much f*cking punishment in this fight, I’m freaking out a little bit, man. I don’t know. I don’t like it. This reminds me of the kind of fight where the fight’s over, and he walks out back and f*cking dies. I think that f*cking Herb Dean should’ve stopped it before the (fifth) round. He was wobbling all over the f*cking place,” White said on the UFC’s Grand Stage video.

“When we had him up against the cage, that’s when he had him,” Campbell said.

“He should have stopped the fight right there,” White said.

The good news was that Calvin Kattar ended up healing up his injuries and there was no significant life-altering damage. However, “The Boston Finisher” did sustain a plethora of injuries and will likely be out several months after his decision loss to Max Holloway.