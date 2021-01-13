Dana White: ‘We’re Working On A Nate Diaz Fight Right Now’

Nate Diaz could be returning to the Octagon in the very near future.

After not fighting at all in 2020, many fans have called for Diaz to return, but nothing has been booked. However, speaking to The Mac Life, White revealed the promotion is looking to book the Stockton native against a high ranked lightweight.

“We’re working on a Nate Diaz fight right now (at) lightweight… It would put him in a really good position if he won the fight and the guy who he could potentially be fighting, I think it’s a great fight for him too,” White said.

Who the top-ranked lightweight is, is uncertain. With Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker, and Michael Chandler all booked it limits the options. White also is hoping to book Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, so the top-ranked lightweights without a fight are Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos, Paul Felder, and Kevin Lee.

Nate Diaz has not fought since he lost by TKO doctor stoppage to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF belt. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis by decision at UFC 241 in his return to the sport after his legendary back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor.