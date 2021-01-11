Dana White Will ‘Press’ Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight Again, Hopes To Make McGregor Rematch

Dana White is still hoping to get Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight one more time.

After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend his belt, “The Eagle” announced his retirement from the sport at 29-0. Since then, however, White has made it clear he wants the Dagestani native to fight one more time and he plans to meet with Nurmagomedov while he is on Fight Island.

“I’m obviously meeting with him because I think that he should fight again. Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje. Look at what he’s done to every opponent he has faced. I think he should fight again and I’m going to press him as hard as I can for one more,” White said to ESPN.

Not only does Dana White want Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight again, but the goal is to make the Conor McGregor rematch. The UFC boss knows that is a big fight, and believes it is a much different fight with the Irishman now being motivated.

“No matter what you think of Conor personally, Conor McGregor is not only one of the best in the world, but one of the best to ever do it. And right now, he’s as focused as he’s ever been,” White added. “I don’t know if this is going to be the same Conor after the Poirier fight, but if this Conor sticks around for the next year, how do you not do Khabib vs. Conor again?”