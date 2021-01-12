Daniel Cormier Believes Chandler-Hooker Winner Needs To Call Out Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier has shared some advice to Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Chandler is set to make his UFC debut against Dan Hooker. It is a very intriguing matchup, but for “DC” he believes both men need to take note of what Khabib Nurmagomedov did at UFC 205 when he called out McGregor.

“I know my guy [Nurmagomedov] is one of the biggest stars in the world now, but do you remember UFC 205?” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “‘I want to fight your chicken!’ … Khabib’s on the prelims: ‘I want to fight your chicken!’ then all of a sudden they start to mention Khabib and Conor in the same breath. Khabib isn’t the champ yet, he’s a young guy on his way up and then it just builds and the UFC can call back to that.”

Daniel Cormier added that he knows McGregor would respond to the request if he wins because that is who he is.

“Whoever wins at 155 pounds on that fight card, you say something about McGregor because guess what? McGregor doesn’t have the ability to not respond. He will say something back,” he added. “Because he gets going and he’ll just kind of say something and elevate you. There’s a level of stardom that comes with fighting on and with this dude that I’ve never seen. So I’m calling him out if I’m Michael Chandler and I’m glad to be in that spot.”