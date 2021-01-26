Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori Set To Headline April 10 Fight Night

A middleweight bout between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori will serve as the main event for the UFC Fight Night on April 10.

As reported by ESPN on Tuesday, another middleweight bout will be headlining a UFC event in April when Darren Till faces Marvin Vettori. It was announced yesterday that former champion Robert Whittaker will face Paulo Costa the following week on April 17, so these two bouts could serve as an unofficial tournament to determine the new middleweight champion if Israel Adesanya decides not to return to the division, or these bouts could be a way to determine who is next in line for a title shot.

Either way, the month of April will carry major title implications in the middleweight division and lines up nicely with the schedule of the champion, who would have challenged Jan Blachowicz in March, just before these bouts take place.

Darren Till and Marvin Vettori publicly agreed to fight back in December, and they now have a date for the dance. Vettori proclaimed that the bout will be for the “Undisputed European Crown,” and Till was swift to accept. Darren Till is currently ranked #4 in the middleweight division, one spot ahead of Vettori, who sits at #5.

Till and Vettori Look To Draw Closer to Adesanya

Both Darren Till and Marvin Vettori have been very vocal about wanting a fight against reigning champion Israel Adesanya. Till and Adesanya have shared a mutual respect for one another’s striking and would love to put their skills on display in front of a global audience.

As for Vettori, Adesanya already holds a victory over him, but due to the bout being a split decision and occurring years ago, Vettori believes that a rematch between himself and Adesanya makes the most sense. A win over a top-5 opponent for his fifth consecutive win could very well put him in a position to either face Adesanya later this year or sit out for a title shot.

Marvin Vettori most recently defeated Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision in December while Darren Till is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker back in July.

Who do you think will win this middleweight main event between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori on April 10?