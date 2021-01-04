Deiveson Figueiredo Argues For A 130 lb BMF Championship

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has already let it be known that he wants more green, but he also has his eyes on more gold.

Deiveson Figueiredo had a hard road to becoming a UFC champion. Early in 2020, Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez in a fight that would have netted him his first taste of UFC gold, but he was ineligible to win the title after missing weight. Figueiredo would then win the title in dominant fashion in the rematch and hold on to it through two title defenses at the end of the year.

Deiveson Figueiredo strangles Joseph Benavidez to capture the UFC flyweight championship. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Now that Figueiredo is solidified as the UFC flyweight champion, he is now following in the footsteps of the champion who came before him, “Triple C” himself, Henry Cejudo. Figueiredo doesn’t just want to become a double champion, but he wants to create an entirely new weight class to do it in to prove that Jorge Masvidal isn’t the only BMF in the UFC.

“[I want] a superfight for the ‘BMF’ belt,” said Figueiredo, suggesting a second edition of the “Baddest Motherfucker” belt created for the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz in 2019. “If the UFC wants this, I’m in. It would be another great fight to add to my game. They could do a belt between the 125 and 135 divisions, set up a weight and see who’s the baddest motherfucker in the lightweights.”

Deiveson Figueiredo Eyes Specific Opponent for 130 lb. BMF Bout

If the UFC were to act on Figueiredo’s idea, the flyweight champion has just the opponent in mind who he’d like to face in a fight that would grant Figueiredo the chance to show the world he is not following anyone’s footsteps but blazing an entirely new trail.

“I want to fight Cejudo, man,” Figueiredo said. “He talks a lot, he’s always talking about everyone, so I want to stop this guy. I want to shut his mouth.”

