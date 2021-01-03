Deiveson Figueiredo Wants To Be More Valued By the UFC

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo believes he is being undervalued by the UFC.

One of the hottest names in the UFC at the close of 2020 is without question Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo’s 2020 was enough to make him possibly the consensus Fighter of the Year. First, Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez in February, only he was not able to capture the flyweight championship because of a weight miss, so Figueiredo rectified this by turning back around and beating Benavidez even more impressively with a first-round submission in July.

Figueiredo would then close out the year with another first-round finish of Alex Perez in his first title defense followed by one of the best fights of the year against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. But because the fight ended in a majority draw, Figueiredo did not receive a win bonus or any other bonus, which has left the flyweight champion disgruntled.

“I won my show money, the [Fight of the Night] bonus, but I haven’t gotten an extra — but I would like it,” Figueiredo said when asked if he was paid his win money despite fighting to a draw in such an epic five-round battle. “I want the UFC to at least have me make some pay-per-view [points].

Deiveson Figueiredo lands a big uppercut to Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I gave my all, I love fighting in the UFC,” Figueiredo said. “I went in the octagon to break myself into pieces and give them the fight of the night because that’s what fans want to see, fighters that don’t slow down, that go in for a bloody game. I’m that type of fighter, you know, so I want the UFC to look at me with different eyes, that they give me pay-per-view [points].”

Figueiredo Expects More Change In The Future

As upset as Figueiredo is about not receiving additional compensation for his efforts at UFC 256, he would make it clear that moving forward, he would want these pay per view points not just for financial reason but as a gesture from the UFC that shows their appreciation.

“It’s missing some pay-per-view in my purse,” Figueiredo said of his UFC 256 fight purse. “If they already add it to this [UFC 256] fight, that would be great, brother, but I would like to start making pay-per-view [money] for my next ones. I deserve this. I love working for the UFC and I want to be more valued, you know?”

