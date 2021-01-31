Figueiredo Wants To ‘Shut Up’ Cejudo After He Beats Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo hopes to lure Henry Cejudo out of retirement after he faces Brandon Moreno in a rematch.

Sometime in April or May, Figueiredo is set to rematch Moreno and although the Mexican is a tough fight, the Brazilian is already looking at his next fight. He and Cejudo have trash-talked one another, so he wants to shut him up and knock him out.

“Cejudo is a joker. Deiveson Figueiredo said to Ag Fight. “He talks too much, he is a loud mouth. I really want to beat up that guy and knock him out. I can’t wait. I’ll shut up Moreno and move on to Cejudo. They talk too much. They know my potential, they know how bad I am. I’m even worse when provoked like that.”

Figueiredo Wants to Welcome Cejudo Back With Knockout Loss

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Image: UFC.com

Although Henry Cejudo is known for his wrestling, Figueiredo doesn’t seem too impressed with it. Instead, he expects to stuff the takedowns and KO Cejudo at flyweight and rematch him at any other weight “Triple C” wants.

“He’s going to pay for what he’s been saying. He thinks he’s a wrestler, but I’m a marajoara fighter. I’ve beaten lots of wrestling guys. I’ll knock that guy out. Or I’ll take him down and submit him,” Figueiredo concluded. “I’ll show that his wrestling is no match for my jiu-jitsu and marajoara fighting. I’ll defend my division’s title and then I’ll call out Cejudo to my division. He better be sure I’ll knock him out. Then I’ll accept a rematch anywhere.”

How do you think a fight would play about between UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Henry Cejudo?

