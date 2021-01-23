Demetrious Johnson’s ONE Championship Title Fight Pushed to April

Demetrious Johnson’s showdown with reigning ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes has been pushed back to April, and there will be another high-profile bout joining the card.

It was announced last year that Demetrious Johnson would be challenging Adriano Moraes for the ONE Championship flyweight title on February 24 in Singapore, but that bout will now take place on April 7 the promotion announced on Friday. Also taking place on the card will be former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez taking on Iuri Lapicus.

Demetrious Johnson has had a successful stint at ONE Championship thus far, winning the flyweight grand prix last year and compiling a 3-0 record in the promotion. Many fans believe that it is only a matter of time before Johnson captures ONE Championship gold to add to his legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it, but Adriano Moraes will certainly have a mouthful to say about that.

ONE Championship Flyweight Champion Adriano Moraes. Photo Credit: ONE Championship

Reigning ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes has a professional record of 18-3 and has currently won five of his last six bouts. Moraes captured the flyweight championship last January with a unanimous decision victory over Geje Eustaquio in a bounce-back win after losing to Eustaquio via split decision the previous year. As great a competitor as Eustaquio is, though, there would be no feather in the cap bigger than a win over one of the MMA GOATS and the consensus greatest flyweight in the sport’s history, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

In addition to the flyweight title bout between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson and the lightweight scrap between Eddie Alvarez and the 14-1 Iuri Lapicus, it has also been announced that there will be a fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith for the ONE flyweight Muai Thai championship.

