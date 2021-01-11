Diego Sanchez Announces His Next Fight Be His Retirement Bout

Diego Sanchez has revealed the next time he makes the walk to the Octagon it will be his last.

Sanchez has hinted at his next fight being his last for quite some time and called out legends like Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Demian Maia, and Dan Hardy. However, he now doesn’t care who his next fight will be, but says it is the end of his era.

It’s my last fight my heart path has changed, it’s time to heal not hurt! One more Nightmare to give! It is honestly in @danawhite hands who I fight, I have no choice in it nor do the match makers #endofanera — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) January 10, 2021

It’s my last fight my heart path has changed, it’s time to heal not hurt! One more Nightmare to give! It is honestly in @danawhite hands who I fight, I have no choice in it nor do the match makers #endofanera

Diego Sanchez is coming off a dominant loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253. Before that, he beat Michel Pereira due to DQ after being dominated by Michael Chiesa. The 39-year-old is the former TUF 1 middleweight winner and is a legend of the sport.

Although “Nightmare” is no longer in his prime, he does deserve a sendoff for everything he did for MMA. He has fought the who’s who of the sport like B.J. Penn, Nick Diaz, Kenny Florian, Clay Guida, and Jim Miller.

Who Sanchez will fight in his retirement bout is uncertain. The Demain Maia fight is one many have called for given it would be the retirement bout for both men.