Dustin Poirier Calls Himself The Uncrowned Champion

Dustin Poirier believes he is the uncrowned UFC lightweight champion.

After Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257, he called himself the champion inside the Octagon. Many thought that fight should’ve been for the title, but UFC president, Dana White thought Khabib Nurmagomedov would return, which is now unlikely.

With Nurmagomedov cementing his retirement, Poirier says he is the uncrowned champion of the division.

I am the champion — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

UNCROWNED WORLD CHAMPION — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

Although there was no belt on the line, Poirier has proven himself to be the best lightweight not named Khabib Nurmagomedov as he has now beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway.

With the win, and Nurmagomedov likely vacating his title, there is no question Dustin Poirier will be one-half of a vacant title fight. He could face someone like Charles Oliveira, or the trilogy with McGregor for the strap. Regardless, “The Diamond” has options following his big win on Saturday.

Prior to the win over McGregor, Dustin Poirier had a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.