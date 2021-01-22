Dustin Poirier Confirms Conor McGregor Has Donated To The Good Fight Foundation

Dustin Poirier has confirmed Conor McGregor has donated to his charity, the Good Fight Foundation.

In the making of this fight, originally, McGregor and Poirier were arranging their own exhibition bout with the Irishman donating to Poirier’s charity. However, the UFC ended up making the fight, but “The Diamond” revealed McGregor kept to his word and donated to the charity.

“I don’t want to make it seem like we’re up here giving each other back massages but Conor, I just want to clear the air: Conor’s team, McGregor Sport & Entertainment, did reach out to my foundation and they are starting the process toward that donation,” Poirier said at the UFC 257 press conference. “So Conor, man-to-man, you’re going to help a lot of people with that.”

It is amazing to see McGregor donate to Poirier’s charity as he promised. Although the first fight was filled with trash-talk, both men are more mature and are now fathers. There is no question the donation will help out a ton of people.

At UFC 257, Conor McGregor will fight for the first time in over a year as he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds last January. Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, beat Dan Hooker by decision in June to get back to the win column.