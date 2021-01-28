Dustin Poirier Says Fight Island Experience Was ‘Like I Was In Prison’

Dustin Poirier wasn’t a fan of the Fight Island experience.

At UFC 257, McGregor and Poirier had their rematch in Abu Dhabi on Fight Island. Although the fighters get to stay in a luxury five-star hotel and a private plane to fly there, Poirier wasn’t a fan of the experience.

Before you get to Fight Island, you have to quarantine in Las Vegas and then quarantine in Abu Dhabi. For Poirier, he says the experience was like he was in prison.

“I don’t know, part of it might be from (explicit) spinning my wheels for two weeks sitting in a hotel room,” Poirier told the media after beating McGregor, explaining why he wasn’t a fan of Fight Island. “You couldn’t call this ‘Fight Island.’ This is ‘Fight Hotel.’

“We couldn’t leave the property,” Poirier added. “I’m sitting here two weeks cutting weight. The furthest I could go was to the workout room. This was like I was in prison in my own mind here.”

Although the experience wasn’t a pleasant one, Dustin Poirier ended up picking one of the biggest wins of his career as he knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round. With the win, “The Diamond” is likely next in line for a vacant lightweight title shot with Khabib Nurmagomedov cementing his retirement.