Dustin Poirier’s Coach On Conor McGregor: ‘He Definitely Has A Weakness In Conditioning’

Dustin Poirier is set to rematch Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257.

Poirier is looking to exact his revenge after McGregor knocked him out in the first round back at UFC 178. The rematch is a much different fight, and according to Poirier’s head coach, Mike Brown, they believe the longer the fight goes, the better it is for them.

“It’s a rematch of a blemish – he doesn’t have many of them – that he’d like to erase,” Brown said to MMAJunkie. “(McGregor) always comes with something new and something fresh and something different. Honestly, we see some technical holes in the game. But most importantly, we see a lot of what everybody sees: He definitely has a weakness in conditioning. That’s something we’d be smart to exploit if possible.

“(Poirier is) a guy that’s great conditioning, a volume puncher with big power in both hands and both legs, and it doesn’t go away. He can knock you out with either hand or either leg in Round 1 or Round 5, and it doesn’t go away. That’s what makes him the world-class monster that he is.”

If Dustin Poirier can beat Conor McGregor, many believe it would happen in the later rounds. However, “The Diamond” is also confident he can finish the Irishman early if he needs to.