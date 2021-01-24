Fighters React To Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor At UFC 257

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor brought the excitement that every fight fan loves in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 257 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (January 23, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

As seen in the fight, the first round featured Poirier getting a trip takedown within seconds only for McGregor to get back to his feet. They proceeded to clinch and trade shots such as knees and shoulder hits.

Then the second round happened and wow was a statement made by Poirier. Poirier clipped him with follow up shots until finally Conor fell and was extremely dazed.

This was an important contest for both guys. Back in September, the two UFC stars were looking to do a rematch outside of the UFC for charity. Both stars agreed to it. Then Dana White came out and said that he would offer them a fight against each other inside of the UFC. That’s how this fight got made.

Their first fight came back at the UFC 278 pay-per-view event, which saw McGregor score a TKO win in the first round back in September 2014.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Poirier reminding the world who he is!! Very impressive performance from Dustin, especially utilizing those calf kicks. I don’t think Conor realized what those felt like. #UFC257 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 24, 2021

I’ve known @DustinPoirier since his first or second fight in the ufc and so happy for him to be now one of the best fighters in the world #ufc257 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 24, 2021

South paws don’t usually Hve to deal with calf kicks against other right handed fighters-

Great job to Dustin with his tactics in this rematch👏 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) January 24, 2021

Give this guy the respect that he deserves 😳 #UFC257 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 24, 2021

Ooooo mmmmyyyy goooossshhhh🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 @DustinPoirier seals the freakin deal. Holy moly!!! #ufc257 — Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) January 24, 2021

Wooooow!! Leg kicks worked a charm…followed with the hands 👏 #ufc257 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 24, 2021

Omg!!!! The diamond shines tonight! What a game plan! Worked perfectly! #UFCFightIsland8 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) January 24, 2021

So excited!!! I only ask for a good battle! Let’s go #ufc257 the moment we’ve all been waiting for😆 — Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) January 24, 2021

