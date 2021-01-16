Fighters React To Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar At UFC on ABC 1

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar brought a fun style to their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar event on Saturday (January 16, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

As seen in the fight, a new Holloway showed up and shined bright. He poured it on from the start. The second round was extremely impressive as he nearly finished him several times within a two-minute window. Holloway was throwing everything he could from elbows to head kicks. So much so that he bloodied Kattar.

Kattar was able to land and did do some damage as there was some bruising around the face of Holloway. It was only when he was able to throw first as otherwise, he was too busy covering up due to the volume that he was taken from Holloway. The fourth round was more insane as Holloway unleashed elbow strikes up against the fence while Kattar refused to stop throwing strikes. Holloway walked away with the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Holloway dropped consecutive featherweight championship contests to Alexander Volkanovski. There was talk of doing a third fight, but that didn’t happen. On the flip side, Kattar was fresh off a main event win over Dan Ige in July after getting KO’d by Jeremy Stephens.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

That performance was absolutely incredible. Congrats @BlessedMMA !! — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) January 16, 2021

Max looking tip top! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) January 16, 2021

Max is a killer — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 16, 2021

Y’all must’ve forgot — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) January 16, 2021

The fans yellin 😍 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 16, 2021

I believe we are watching the best 145er in the world fight right now 🔥 #UFConABC1 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 16, 2021

Wow big boy shit what a fight😈😈😈 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 16, 2021

Ok now I’m im impressed I was kidding #UFCFightIsland7 — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) January 16, 2021

Never seen anything like this!!! #UFCFightIsland7 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 16, 2021

Max looking sharp tonight #UFCFightIsland7 — Zabit Magomedsharipov (@zabeast_mma) January 16, 2021

One of the craziest I’ve ever seen#UFCFightIsland7 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 16, 2021

Max is insane — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) January 16, 2021

How??? How is Kattar still standing?!?! Max Holloway is on another level!



Fight of the Year contender already! #UFCFightIsland7 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 16, 2021

Truly inspired. Beautiful performance. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 16, 2021

UFC on ABC 1 Results: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar, Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit