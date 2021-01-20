Fighters React To Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny At UFC Fight Island 8

Michael Chiesa put on a grappling clinic against Neil Magny.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Fight Island 8 event on Wednesday (January 20, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
As seen in the fight, Chiesa was able to implement his gameplan of takedowns and did that throughout the fight. He established it with two minutes left in the first round. The second round saw Chiesa get a takedown, but Magny also got a takedown only for Chiesa to end up on top and that caused him to take some damage.
When Chiesa had him down on the ground, he was doing some damage with strikes, but the smothering that was done was also important as it kept Magny down and not able to get up. Chiesa continued to get takedowns. Coming into the fifth round, Chiesa had nearly 10 minutes of top position time while Magny only had one takedown. It was a clinic type of performance for Chiesa, who earned the decision win.
This was an important contest for both guys. First off, this marked Magny’s first headliner thus far in his UFC career. Coming into the fight, Magny was on a three-fight winning streak and started to make some loud noise about his positioning in the division. On the flip side, Chiesa was also on a three-fight winning streak. Thus, this was an explosive fight that had some big implications.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: