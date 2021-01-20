Fighters React To Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny At UFC Fight Island 8

Michael Chiesa put on a grappling clinic against Neil Magny.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Fight Island 8 event on Wednesday (January 20, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

As seen in the fight, Chiesa was able to implement his gameplan of takedowns and did that throughout the fight. He established it with two minutes left in the first round. The second round saw Chiesa get a takedown, but Magny also got a takedown only for Chiesa to end up on top and that caused him to take some damage.

When Chiesa had him down on the ground, he was doing some damage with strikes, but the smothering that was done was also important as it kept Magny down and not able to get up. Chiesa continued to get takedowns. Coming into the fifth round, Chiesa had nearly 10 minutes of top position time while Magny only had one takedown. It was a clinic type of performance for Chiesa, who earned the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. First off, this marked Magny’s first headliner thus far in his UFC career. Coming into the fight, Magny was on a three-fight winning streak and started to make some loud noise about his positioning in the division. On the flip side, Chiesa was also on a three-fight winning streak. Thus, this was an explosive fight that had some big implications.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Round 1 to Chiesa. — michael (@bisping) January 20, 2021

Trending well for Chiesa this fight. The man who wins the clinch in this fight will be the winner. That man is @MikeMav22 — michael (@bisping) January 20, 2021

Tons of energy @NeilMagny @MikeMav22 . Shoulder pressure smothering . Great wrestling and GNP . #UFCFightIsland — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) January 20, 2021

Magny forces a takedown in round 2 and pays for it by allowing Chiesa to get top position. Another round for Chiesa. 2-0. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 20, 2021

I can’t believe why this two guys don’t use judo techniques. They’re both all guys. So much judo they can do @ufc — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) January 20, 2021

This is where cardio kicks in — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 20, 2021

Magny’s decision making in this fight is costing him. Should’ve still won round 3 but he refuses to not strike with the less experienced striker Chiesa. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 20, 2021

Chef Chiesa cookin to the Bone — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 20, 2021

Always nice to watch UFC fight card in European time. Thanks 😎! Great performance by @MikeMav22.

#UFCFightIsland8 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) January 20, 2021

Chiesa been working on his ground game — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 20, 2021

What a great grappling exchange by both man #AbuDhabi — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 20, 2021

