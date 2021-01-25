Floyd Mayweather Blasts ‘Con Artist McLoser’ Conor McGregor After UFC 257 Loss

Floyd Mayweather has slammed Conor McGregor after he was knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor made his long-awaited return to the Octagon on Saturday night against Poirier in an intriguing bout. However, it did not go his as he was knocked out in the second round.

After the fight, McGregor confirmed he was in talks to box Manny Pacquiao and that is no longer an option, which Mayweather blasted.

“I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people. Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Floyd Mayweather take a shot at Conor McGregor given the past they have.