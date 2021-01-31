Edgar Believes A Stoppage Win Over Sandhagen Earns Him A Title Shot

Frankie Edgar believes he could be fighting for UFC gold if he wins on Saturday.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18, Edgar is set to battle Cory Sandhagen in a very intriguing bout. Sandhagen enters the fight as a sizeable favorite, but Edgar is also a live dog and knows he has what it takes to pull off.

If Edgar wins, and does so by stoppage, he believes that should be enough to earn him a title shot.

“To me, this really could be a No. 1 contender fight,” Frankie Edgar said on the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast. “He’s No. 2, I’m right behind him. Aljo (Sterling) and Petr Yan just got booked, I believe March 6, so it’s a perfect time. We fight the month before these guys. See what happens with them and then hopefully the winner of ours gets the winner of that.

A victorious Frankie Edgar at UFC Vegas 7.

“The ’35-pound division is really hot right now. I’ve got to go in there and make a statement. I’ve got to go in there and finish Cory if I want to get that title shot, and that’s what I’ve been working on this whole camp. Going in there, pressuring him, and really making him wilt in there and showing some experience,” Edgar continued. “I have more experience than anybody in this game for the most part; not too many older fighters than me in the UFC right now, so I’ve got to utilize that to my best ability and make this happen.”

Frankie Edgar is coming off a split decision win over Pedro Munhoz in his bantamweight debut.