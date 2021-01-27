Georges St-Pierre Opens Up On Missed Khabib Nurmagomedov Superfight

Georges St-Pierre thought he would end up fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov.

For over a year now, many people speculated that Nurmagomedov’s final fight would be against St-Pierre. The Canadian says he thought Nurmagomedov would’ve called him out, and if he did, he would’ve had to think about whether or not he would return.

“I was in the same boat as everybody,” St-Pierre said Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast. “I thought maybe he would have called me out to maybe pressure the UFC to organize the fight.

“It doesn’t mean I would have accepted,” St-Pierre said. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, when is it going to happen?’ I never said I wanted to do it. It depends (on) the conditions too. I could think about it seriously if the conditions are right in terms of the weight class and all that, but there’s no way I’m gonna go down to 155 now. I’m 39 years old and this is out of the window…

“We’re both about the same size. I’m not gonna lie,” St-Pierre added. “I wake up in the morning and I’m about 183 pounds. I’m sure he’s about the same weight as me if not probably bigger. So I think the weight class — it’s like a novelty fight, a superfight — you need to stipulate the rule maybe no weight class or maybe (that) you cannot be more than three percent different in terms of weight. I don’t know but there’s ways to do it. You don’t have to cut weight and damage yourself to do something like that.”

Regardless, it appears this Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight is unlikely to happen now.