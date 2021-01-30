Gilbert Burns Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of UFC 258 Clash With Usman

Gilbert Burns’s confidence is in a right place heading into his UFC 258 clash against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Teammates will collide at UFC 258 when Kamaru Usman defends his UFC welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns in the main event. The two have sparred countless times, over 200 times by Burns’s estimation, but the two will be full-go when they lock horns inside the UFC Apex on February 13. Burns particularly expects his aggression to stand out, as he plans to do what no one else has been able to do in the UFC: either submit or put The Nigerian Nightmare to sleep.

“I see a finish,” Burns told TMZ recently. “I just can see a finish. I’m very dangerous. I got good weapons. I’m making sure everything is getting sharp. The last two weeks until the day of the fight I’m going to make sure everything is in control. Everything that I can control I will control. I’m going to sharpen every single tool that I have, and I believe I will be the one that will finish Kamaru on February 13. I don’t know (when), but inside the three or four rounds I think will be able to get a finish.”

This is a bold prediction, as not only has Kamaru Usman never been finished in the UFC but he has never even been knocked down. Usman’s only professional loss did come by way of submission, though, in his second professional fight in 2013. And if there is one thing Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Gilbert Burns is familiar with it is submissions.

Since moving back up to welterweight, though, Gilbert Burns has only finished one of his last four fights. So when you combine the recent finishing rate of Burns with the winning rate and “non-finished” rate of Usman, gamblers could stand to make a lot of money if they lay chalk on “Durinho” to finish the champion at the close of the night’s festivities.

What do YOU think the odds are that Gilbert Burns finishes Kamaru Usman at UFC 258?