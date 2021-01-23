GSP Provides Final Tips for McGregor & Poirier Ahead of UFC 257 Fight

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre is offering some final words of wisdom for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier before they make their walks tonight at UFC 257.

Georges St-Pierre knows a thing or two about winning. As the current holder of the most wins in welterweight division history as well as the most successful title defenses in the division, he is someone who has molded many an effective gameplan and went on to implement them skillfully. Indeed, St-Pierre has seen just about every style there is to see, and his ring generalship and fight IQ is a major reason why he was able to conquer one challenge after another.

Tonight, two combatants will face off in front of surely a global audience when Conor McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. And the former welterweight champion has the keys to victory for both men, beginning with “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

“Keys to victory for Conor McGregor. I believe he will need to start the fight with a lot of pressure, like he always does when he wins. Use all his creativity. All his kicks,” GSP said in a video posted on social media. “Even talk to his opponent and try and bait Dustin into throwing his jab so that he can come up over the top with his favorite weapon, his left hand. That is his bread and butter right there guys. His left hand. He can throw with a lot of power and he is very accurate with it.”

Georges St-Pierre would then turn his attention to the #2-ranked lightweight in the world and the underdog for tonight’s main event: Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

“Dustin Poirier’s keys to victory would be, I believe, use a lot of feints and a lot of movement to make McGregor throw with a lot of power and miss. Then maybe try to wrestle him, to create scrambles. He has a very good guillotine. His best chance to win I believe will be in the later rounds.”

We will soon see if either McGregor or Poirier will take St-Pierre’s advice in their main event bout tonight at UFC 257.

