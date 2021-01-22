Gunnar Nelson Targeting Return In March According To John Kavanagh

Gunnar Nelson is closing in on his return to the Octagon.

Nelson has not fought since he lost to Gilbert Burns in September of 2019 by decision at UFC Copenhagen. It was his second straight loss after he lost a split decision to Leon Edwards at UFC London in March of 2019.

Since the loss to Burns, however, Nelson has gone silent and there have been no talks of his return. However, according to SBG Ireland, head coach, John Kavanagh, Nelson is targeting a return in March and possibly on March 27.

“(He’s) actively looking for a fight now,” Kavanagh said at media day. “So I was only chatting to Halli (Nelson), father/manager today. He goes, ‘Make sure to tell the guys we’re looking for a fight.’ So world, Gunnar Nelson: Let’s get him a fight. His gym literally just reopened last week. Iceland did a very severe lockdown and he wasn’t able to train martial arts. He was still doing lifting. He’s jacked now. He’s huge.

“Late March, I think we’re looking at (Johnny) Walker (on) March 27. But it would be great to get Gunnar Nelson on that card, too.”

Who Gunnar Nelson would fight in his return is uncertain. It is likely he won’t get a ranked guy, but considering his last two losses are against top-five welterweights, it is hard to tell how good Nelson is. He is also a big name and many will look forward to seeing him fight again.