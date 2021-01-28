Jairzinho Rozenstruik Excited About The Chance Of Fighting Jon Jones

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is excited about the chance of fighting Jon Jones at heavyweight.

With Jones finally moving up and expected to fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2, the heavyweight division is getting very interesting. For Rozenstruik, he believes there is a very good chance he gets the chance at fighting “Bones” at heavyweight.

“It’s exciting and it’s a big motivation Jon Jones in the heavyweight division,” Rozenstruik told MMA Junkie. “Because you know, that guy is one of the best and he’s going to come in and try to do his thing. You as a fighter in the heavyweight division train hard and you have to make sure that if you get that fight, you win.

“You don’t want to go in there and do something crazy and lose the fight. You want to go in there and win, it doesn’t matter what it takes. For me, it’s a big motivation.”

If Jairzinho Rozenstruik is going to fight Jon Jones he will need to beat Ciryl Gane on March 13. The heavyweight contender is coming off a TKO win over Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 to get back into the win column after a KO loss to Francis Ngannou.