Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane Reported for March 13 Fight Night

A heavyweight banger is reportedly taking place on March 13 when top-10 heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane lock horns.

Based on a report from the La Sueur podcast, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane have agreed to fight on March 13, a card that will be headlined by Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. The winner of this heavyweight clash could potentially find themselves within one fight of a world title shot.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Photo Credit: Getty Images/UFC

#3-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik hasn’t failed to impress thus far in his two-year UFC run. He has gone 5-1 in the promotion, with all five victories coming by way of KO/TKO. His lone loss came to the monster that is Francis Ngannou, something there is absolutely no shame in. After getting knocked out cold by Ngannou, Rozenstruik bounced back with a TKO of legendary Junior dos Santos to improve his already impressive MMA record to 11-1.

Ciryl Gane, Image Credit: UFC.com

Ciryl Gane is another heavyweight who has become well known for his high-level striking. Yet to taste defeat in his MMA career, 7-0 Ciryl Gane has won all four of his UFC fights convincingly. Like Rozenstruik, Gane’s most recent victory was a TKO over Junior dos Santos to earn him a #7 ranking in the division. The 30-year-old’s fast track up the ranks will be further accelerated should he defeat Rozenstruik on March 13.

With the addition of this intriguing heavyweight clash, the current lineup for the March 13 Fight Night includes:

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula

What is your prediction for this heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane?