Jake Paul Predicts He’ll KO Ben Askren Quicker Than Jorge Masvidal Did

By Cole Shelton
Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Jake Paul believes he will KO Ben Askren in less time Jorge Masvidal did to him.

On April 17, Askren and Paul are set to meet in a pro boxing match. It is a very interesting fight and one that “Funky” has promised will result in him scoring a seventh-round TKO. However, for Paul, he is confident he will get another first-round KO and will do it in under five seconds.

“I started boxing two years ago and I’m still going to knock his ass out faster than [Jorge] Masvidal,” Paul said to ESPN. “These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. The world complained because I knocked out a basketball player and not a real fighter. So now I’m giving the people what they want by taking on a ‘real fighter.’ After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say?”

If Jake Paul does end up knocking out Ben Askren in the first-round it would be a massive win for him. The YouTuber is currently 2-0 as a pro boxer with wins over AnEsonGib, a fellow YouTuber, and former NBA player, Nate Robinson. If he can beat “Funky” it would be the biggest win of his career and allow him to call a bigger name out next time.

