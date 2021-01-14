James Krause Doesn’t Understand Why Joaquin Buckley Fight Hasn’t Been Booked

James Krause isn’t sure why he isn’t fighting Joaquin Buckley.

For months now, Krause and Buckley have been calling each other out and many believe that was the fight to make. However, it was not booked, and instead, Buckley will return to the Octagon on Saturday night against Alessio Di Chirico.

According to Krause, he makes it clear he is not ducking Buckley and doesn’t believe the holdup is on Buckley’s end either.

“I’m not really sure,” Krause said to MMAFighting. “I don’t have the answer to that, to be honest with you. I’ve asked for it twice. I don’t know. I don’t want to keep talking about it, because I feel like this is a fight that’s not going to happen, so I don’t want to keep talking sh*t about something that’s not going to happen. There’s nothing that’s going to come from it.

“I don’t think it’s on his end. I don’t think it’s that he doesn’t want to fight me. I’m not saying he’s ducking me, but to say that I’m ducking him is absurd. And I didn’t hear him say that, but from anybody who knows me and has followed me in my career knows that that’s not true.”

If Joaquin Buckley beats Di Chirico, perhaps the UFC would book the Krause fight next.