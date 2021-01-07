James Krause Publicly Accepts Diego Sanchez’s DM Challenge To Fight

If a recent social media exchange between Diego Sanchez and James Krause is any indication, Sanchez has his retirement fight lined up.

Diego Sanchez has let it be known that his career is coming to an end and that he is in pursuit of one final farewell match. Some names Sanchez had in mind as potential opponents were Conor McGregor and the Diaz brothers, but it appears as though he has now settled for James Krause.

Sanchez dropped in Krause’s DMs to issue a direct challenge along with explaining why. In a three-part Instagram post, Krause shared these messages from Sanchez while also accepting the challenge. The message from Sanchez reads verbatim:

“Hello James, you’re a smart guy while mat’s smart anyway,” Sanchez wrote. “You talk bad on my mentor? When you don’t know him? He’s actually a really amazing human being! I didn’t want to get all heated and say fuck you!!! SO I WONT GO THERE it’s cool bro I know you don’t know!

“I’m gonna retire soon probably May maybe April. Maybe I can show you some of Joshua’s method in the octagon? If it’s not good timing we should train I’ll teach you some new shit. Breathe in your blessings, Diego Sanchez.”

Diego Sanchez has lost two of his last three fights, with the lone win coming by way of disqualification against Michel Pereira. By contrast, James Krause has won seven of his last eight fights. Krause and Sanchez are both unranked, though, so if both fighters are in, there doesn’t appear to be any glaring reasons why the UFC would object to the fight.

