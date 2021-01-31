Jessica Andrade’s Coach Believes Shevchenko Title Fight Is Next

Jessica Andrade’s coach believes her pupil will face Valentina Shevchenko next.

According to Gilliard Parana, who coaches Andrade, he revealed Andrade was offered a short-notice title bout against Valentina Shevchenko, but the fight did not come to fruition.

Now, the hope is to get the fight booked soon. And, according to the coach, they are certain Andrade’s next fight will be for the title against Shevchenko.

“We’re studying to see if there will be a chance to make this fight happen soon,” Parana said to Ag Fight. “Jessica’s next fight should be against Valentina, I’m almost 100% sure. If that doesn’t happen, though, we’ll fight anyone, like always. We asked the UFC to fight in March or April. So somewhere around March, April or May, we will see Jessica fight again, for sure.”

Jessica Andrade. Image Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Dana White Also Expressed Interest in Andrade/Shevchenko Bout

Speaking on the potential fight, UFC president Dana White also expressed an interest in seeing Andrade face Shevchenko and believes the Brazilian would pose a formidable challenge for the dominant champion.

“I think that Andrade/Shevchenko is a very fun fight,” White said at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference. “And the thing I love about that fight, too, is that Shevchenko’s at a place in her career now that she needs an opponent that people think actually has a chance of beating her, and I think we all know that Andrade does.”

Jessica Andrade is coming off a successful flyweight debut against Katlyn Chookagian as she scored a first-round TKO. Before that, she lost a split decision to Rose Namajunas after being TKO’d to Weili Zhang to lose her strawweight belt. The Brazilian won the belt back at UFC 237 with a slam KO win over Namajunas.

Valentina Shevchenko, meanwhile, defended her belt back at UFC 255 with a decision win over Jennifer Maia. She also beat Chookagian by TKO in February.

Would you be interested in seeing Jessica Andrade fight Valentina Shevchenko next?