Joaquin Buckley Issues Statement After Shocking KO Loss

Joaquin Buckley has issued a statement after his shocking KO loss to Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Island 7.

Buckley entered the fight with a ton of momentum and hype after he scored back-to-back highlight-reel KO wins. Many expected Buckley to add to his highlight reel, however, that was far from the case as Di Chirico landed a beautiful head kick that knocked the American out in the first round.

After the shocking loss, Buckley took to Instagram to issue a statement on the loss.

“Just Wasn’t My Time All Praises To God @alessiodichirico Enjoy Your Win God Has Blessed You We Showed Up And Out No Matter What W/L I Always Promise A Finish,” Buckley wrote on Instagram.

There is no question this loss is heartbreaking for Buckley who had a ton of momentum and if he won, would’ve gotten a top-15 opponent. With the loss, Joaquin Buckley is now 12-4 as a pro and 2-2 inside the Octagon. His other loss came by knockout against Kevin Holland.

For Alessio Di Chirico, the win snapped his three-fight losing skid and now has some hype behind him after derailing Buckley’s hype train. In his UFC career, the Italian is 4-4 but does have some questionable decision losses to Kevin Holland and Makhumd Muradov.