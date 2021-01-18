Joe Rogan Blown Away By Max Holloway’s Performance

UFC commentator, Joe Rogan was very impressed by Max Holloway’s performance on Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 7, Holloway put on a striking clinic as he beat Calvin Kattar. He set the record for most significant strikes landed in a fight and for Rogan, he was blown away by how good Holloway looked.

“Legit superhuman performance by @blessedmma. I am truly blown away. He was already one of the best fighters in the sport and he reached a completely new level tonight,” Rogan wrote on Instagram. “The combinations, the angles, the volume, the octagon IQ… it was completely off the charts. So interesting that he didn’t even spar for this camp. That was about as impressive a performance as I’ve ever seen, and hats off to @calvinkattar for being one of the toughest motherf*ckers alive and a complete savage. Very few men could have weathered that barrage like he did.”

With the win, Max Holloway will be fighting for the belt next time out. Calvin Kattar, meanwhile, will need some time off after sustaining a ton of damage but even though he lost, Rogan was impressed by how durable he was.