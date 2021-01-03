Johnny Walker vs. Jimmy Crute Booked For March 27 Fight Night

A bout between two ranked light heavyweights is set for March 27 when Johnny Walker takes on Jimmy Crute.

According to an ESPN report, Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute will make their 2021 debuts when the two face off on March 27. There is no word yet on if the bout will serve as the main event.

At 24 years old, Jimmy Crute’s MMA career is off to a fast and flourishing start, with Crute currently sitting at 12-1 in MMA and 4-1 in the UFC. Not unlike Johnny Walker, Crute was introduced to UFC fans through Dana White’s Contender Series, where Crute’s KO of Chris Birchler earned him a UFC contract.

Jimmy Crute, Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Crute is currently on a two-fight winning streak after adding to his stoppage total with a win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in what was Crute’s second kimura submission victory in the UFC. And in his most recent bout, Crute knocked out Modestas Bukauskas in the very first round.

Johnny Walker, Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Walker is also a fighter in his 20s who entered the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series (Brazil) when he defeated Henrique da Silva via unanimous decision. It didn’t take long after Walker’s UFC debut that he started to make waves and become someone who fans thought could potentially decrown Jon Jones.

Johnny Walker’s UFC career started with an impressive 3-0 record full of knockouts, including KOing a man who holds a victory over Jimmy Crute, Misha Cirkunov.at UFC 245. Indeed, all three of Waker’s first UFC victories earned him Performance of the Night Honors, but he would then have back-to-back losses to temper the hype talks that had been surrounding him. Walker was able to return to his KOing and winning ways in his most recent outing, though, when he defeated Ryan Spann via TKO in September of 2020.

There are currently no other bouts scheduled for this event, and the venue is still to be determined.

What is your early prediction for this light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute?