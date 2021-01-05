Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 258

Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns will finally share the Octagon with one another.

Usman was supposed to defend his welterweight title against Burns at UFC 251, but the challenger tested positive for COVID-19. They were then supposed to fight at UFC 256 but Usman needed more time and the fight was delayed again.

Now, according to ESPN, Usman and Burns is officially agreed to for UFC 258 and will serve as the main event.

Kamaru Usman is coming off a dominant decision win over Jorge Masvidal to defend his welterweight title. In his first title defense, he had a Fight of the Year contender against Colby Covington where he scored a fifth-round TKO. To win the belt, he dominated Tyron Woodley to win a clear-cut decision.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, is undefeated since moving up to welterweight. The Brazilian stepped up on short notice and handed Alexey Kunchenko on short notice. He then took another short notice fight against Gunnar Nelson and won a decision. After the back-to-back wins, he got a step up in competition against Demian Maia and scored a first-round TKO and followed that up with a decision win over Tyron Woodley in May.

UFC 258 is set to go down on February 13 at a location TBD.

UFC 258 is now as follows: