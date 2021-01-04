Khaos Williams Believes He Beat Michel Pereira: ‘I Won Every Exchange’

Khaos Williams believes he beat Michel Pereira.

At UFC Vegas 17, on December 19, Williams was looking to go 3-0 in 2020 when he faced Pereira. Throughout the fight, it was a back-and-forth affair and at the end of it, many were torn on who won. However, all three judges had it for Pereira, which Williams disagrees with.

“I was bringing the fight to him, and it’s not as easy as it looks being in there,” Williams said to MMAFighting. “When you have somebody dancing around and staying on the outside, it’s a little harder to dial in and really get off when somebody’s running away from you, when they’re not bringing the fight to you. Now, I became the aggressor, but it was more me counter-punching because I didn’t want to look sloppy when he danced around the cage.

“It’s a fight and everybody’s got a puncher’s chance in a fight. But I controlled the middle of the cage and I won every exchange. Every time he hit me once, I probably hit him three times. I feel like I won.”

It was a close fight but the majority of media scored it for Pereira as only 8 out of 20 media members had it for Williams. Even with the loss, Williams still has a lot of hype behind him and has one-punch KO power that poses a lot of problems for the division.