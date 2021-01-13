Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Targeted To Headline March 13 Event

For the third time, Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev has been booked to headline a UFC event.

After Chimaev knocked out Gerald Meerscheart, many fans called for him to fight a top-ranked opponent. He was then booked to face Edwards in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 on December 19, however, Edwards had COVID-19 and the fight was delayed until January 20. Unfortunately, Chimaev then had COVID-19 and now, Dana White revealed to MMAJunkie that the fight has been rebooked for March 13.

Leon Edwards is currently on an eight-fight winning streak but has not fought since July of last year when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos. During his run, he also has beaten the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, and Gunnar Nelson. He was supposed to face Tyron Woodley in March but due to the pandemic, the fight was canceled.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC with three stoppage wins. He had a successful debut as he dominated John Phillips and 10 days later TKO’d Rhys McKee. Chimaev capped off the year with a highlight-reel KO win over Gerald Meerschaert.

The winner of Edwards vs. Chimaev would likely be the number one contender at welterweight and fight for the belt sometime in 2021.