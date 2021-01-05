Manager: Rose Namajunas ‘Is Ready To Fight’

Rose Namajunas’ manager makes it clear, his client is ready to fight.

Recently, UFC president, Dana White has revealed Namajunas doesn’t want to fight and they are looking at Carla Esparza to face Weili Zhang. However, Brian Butler, who manages, Rose Namajunas makes it clear, the former strawweight champ wants to fight.

“We’re still in talks with the UFC about Rose, but I can tell you that Rose is ready,” Butler told MMA Junkie. “Rose has been ready. She’s been ready, she’s been in camp. Rose is ready to fight, honestly, in the next – she can fight on a couple of weeks’ notice. She’s ready to go. So we have to see. It could be Rose, it could be Carla, it could be whoever. We’ll see.”

Rose Namajunas returned to the win column at UFC 251 where she edged out a split decision win over Jessica Andrade. It was her first fight since he was brutally KO’d via a slam by Andrade to lose her belt.

If Zhang does end up fighting Namajunas it is stylistically a phenomenal fight. Both are great strikers, while Namajunas is more of a volume striker, while Zhang has the power. It is also the fight to make, so hopefully, the UFC books it in the near future.