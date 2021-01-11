Marlon Moraes Set For Surgery, Vows To “Start Over” After Losing Skid

Marlon Moraes will be going under the knife and vows to start over when he does.

Moraes is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Rob Font and Cory Sandhagen. Before the losses, the Brazilian was the number one contender at bantamweight and even fought Henry Cejudo for the vacant title, but lost by TKO.

Now, after the back-to-back losses, Moraes believes the time is right to finally have surgery and fix a nagging issue.

“I’m going to have a little surgery on my right shoulder, something I’ve been carrying for a while. It is taking advantage of this time to recover and return 100%. I believe there will be about eight weeks of recovery. It is time to fix this, have the correct recovery time, and align the head with the body,” Moraes said to AG Fight.

“The soul is the same, I will never say no for any challenge, but now is the time to take a seat and rest from these hard workouts to start over. Start over with a good head and body. Really the idea is to start over, with that spirit of being well to return with everything.”

When Moraes will return, it is uncertain who he will fight but he still remain a top-15 bantamweight.