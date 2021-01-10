Max Holloway Knows He Can’t Overlook ‘Dangerous’ Calvin Kattar

For the first time since UFC 199, Max Holloway will be in a non-title bout.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 7 on January 16, Holloway is set to return to the Octagon against Calvin Kattar. Holloway is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak while Kattar is looking to earn a title shot with a win.

Although Holloway is used to fighting number one contenders, Holloway knows he can’t overlook Kattar.

“Calvin is a dangerous dude, and we know he is dangerous because he will be standing across from me, and I’m excited for it,” Holloway said to Yahoo! Sports. “He’s from Boston. People like to talk about his boxing and people like to talk about my boxing, so the fun thing is … Calvin was saying something like I’m overlooking him, this and that. I can’t. How can I overlook you? He made it here. I’ve got to respect that. At the end of the day, I just can’t wait to fight him. I can’t wait to go in there and see what he has to offer.”

If Max Holloway can get past Calvin Kattar, he could very well fight the winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the belt. However, the Hawaiian makes it clear he is not overlooking Kattar at all as he knows that would be bad news for him.