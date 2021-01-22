McGregor Believes Praise For Holloway’s ABC Performance Is Overblown

Conor McGregor believes that everyone needs to curb their enthusiasm about Max Holloway’s UFC Fight Island 7 performance against Calvin Kattar last Saturday.

Max Holloway’s performance at UFC Fight Island 7 was all the buzz of the MMA community this week. Some even called it one of, if not the greatest performance they have ever witnessed in the UFC. There is some data to support that. Holloway landed more strikes (445) in a single UFC fight in the history of the promotion. Conor McGregor was among those who tuned in to watch Holloway’s performance. He, too, was impressed with what he saw, albeit not quite as much as the majority of viewers.

“Max had a good performance to an extent,” McGregor told Megan Olivi in a recent sitdown interview. “I think it’s a bit overblown to be honest. The marks on his face and the absorption of shots say otherwise to me.”

McGregor & Holloway Both Interested In Rematch

Conor McGregor battles Max Holloway in 2013. Photo Credit: Getty Images

During the bout against Kattar, Max Holloway shouted to commentators that he’s the best boxer in the UFC. This was meant to be a message to all those who proclaimed that Kattar was a superior boxer to him leading into their bout. But Conor McGregor found humor in this claim and would love to show “what’s what” in a rematch between the two.

“Max had a great performance, and he’s up there for a rematch for sure,” McGregor said. “I would happily embrace a rematch with Max.”

McGregor and Holloway faced one another in August of 2013, with McGregor winning the bout via unanimous decision. Following Holloway’s victory over Kattar, Holloway also expressed interest in a rematch between him and McGregor. Of course, the original bout between the two took place at featherweight, and a rematch would almost certainly take place at lightweight.

For now, both men have other items on their plate to clear first. Max Holloway will likely be fighting for the featherweight championship again in his next fight while Conor McGregor is set to headline UFC 257 opposite Dustin Poirier tomorrow night on Fight Island.

How do you think a rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway would go if it happened today?