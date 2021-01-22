McGregor Shares Why He’s Not Surprised UFC 257 Fight Isn’t For Title

Conor McGregor is not surprised that his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 will not be for the UFC lightweight championship.

It didn’t take long after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement that people began assuming that the UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier would become a championship bout for the vacant title. After all, both men are both ranked within the top 5, and it is no secret that McGregor is the darling of the UFC. Or is he? Because Conor McGregor believed that it was just the opposite that led to his fight with Poirier remaining titleless.

“After the year with myself and Dana and what was going on, I don’t think he was gonna waltz me into a title shot, wasn’t he? Not really,” McGregor said in an interview with Megan Olivi.

McGregor Anticipates Gold In Near Future

Conor McGregor. Photo Credit: AFP

Conor McGregor is alluding to the conflict he and Dana White had during 2020, with the two being at odds over when and whom he would fight next. Both sides have stated that the two have been able to hash out their differences and that they are again in a great place both personally and professionally. This makes it easier for McGregor to put the past behind him and look ahead to the future, which the Irishman believes will include a pot of gold somewhere along his 2021 journey.

“So that’s no problem. I’ll come back, and I’ll compete, and I’ll earn it, and that’s it,” McGregor said. “The old Dana would have stripped the guy post-fight after an announcement like that, you know what I mean? So we’ll see what happens.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov remains the UFC lightweight champion, and there will apparently be another meeting between him and Dana White in the near future to discuss the future.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that the “old Dana White” would have stripped Khabib Nurmagomedov by now?