Michael Chandler Believes He Can Start Calling Shots After UFC 257

Michael Chandler knows his UFC debut is big for him.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Chandler is set to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time against Dan Hooker. It’s a very intriguing bout where the winner will be in line for a big fight. For the former Bellator lightweight champion, he knows a win puts him in a good spot to call someone out.

“Either way, there’s going to be a lot of clarity on Jan. 23 after these two fights happen, and then we kinda see what happens,” Chandler told MMA Junkie. “Obviously I’ll be campaigning for a No. 1 contender fight, a title fight. I’ll be throwing my name in the hat to fight any of those guys. Either way, I’m just excited to be competing in the UFC. I’m excited to be competing with the guys that are the best in the world in the lightweight division at 155-pounds.

“So, if I have to go out there and do my job against Dan Hooker, then I gotta do it again against someone else in order to get to that title shot, so be it. But either way, all roads lead to Jan. 23, and after that, we’ll have a little bit more clarity. Then I can start calling some shots.”

If Chandler does win, it would be smart to call out the winner of Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier.